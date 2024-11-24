Zahra Nemati appointed Iran’s Para archery head coach

Nemati, 39, replaced Milad Vaziri, who parted ways with the team shortly after the 2024 Paralympic Games.

Under tutelage of Vaziri, Fatemeh Hemmati won a silver medal at the women's individual compound open and Iran’s compound team also claimed a silver medal in the Games.

Mohammadreza Arabameri also seized a bronze medal in Paris at the men's individual recurve.

Nemati became the first Iranian athlete to win Paralympic (or Olympic) gold at London 2012, then successfully defended her title at Rio 2016 – where she also competed in the Olympics – and at Tokyo 2020, cementing her status as one of the sport’s greatest.

She missed Paris due to ‘lack of physical and technical preparation’.

