Russia says US using Taiwan to stir crisis in Asia

“We see that Washington, in violation of the ‘one China’ principle that it recognizes, is strengthening military-political contacts with Taipei under the slogan of maintaining the ‘status quo’, and increasing arms supplies,” Rudenko said, according to Reuters.

“The goal of such obvious US interference in the region’s affairs is to provoke the PRC (People’s Republic of China) and generate a crisis in Asia to suit its own selfish interests.” The report did not cite any specific contacts that Rudenko was referring to.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory. The US is Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms supplier, despite the lack of formal diplomatic recognition.

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Rudenko’s remarks outside office hours.

In September, President Joe Biden approved $567 million in military support for Taiwan. Russia responded that it was standing alongside China on Asian issues, including criticism of the US drive to extend its influence and “deliberate attempts” to inflame the situation around Taiwan.

China and Russia declared a “no limits” partnership in February 2022 when President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing shortly before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

SD/