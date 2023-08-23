Iran determined to cooperate with BRICS member states

Before his departure, Raeisi has said that BRICS is a new emerging power in the world that has managed to bring together independent countries which pursue the joint purpose of economic cooperation and confronting unilateralism.

President said that he will take part in the summit to speak about the stances of the Islamic Republic and hold bilateral meetings with the officials attending Johannesburg.

The meetings are aimed at boosting ties between Iran and the participating countries, he noted.

Raeisi is accompanied by a number of his cabinet members including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Amir-Abdollahian.

The president is scheduled to deliver a speech at the BRICS Plus summit which brings together leaders from 70 countries. He is also set to meet with some of the officials attending the summit.

BRICS is made up of India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa. Heads of states of the group held their 15th annual summit in Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday, agreeing mechanisms for considering new members and calling for the use of local currencies to facilitate trade.

Iran is among more than a dozen countries that seek membership in the bloc and has submitted a formal application to join the body. The Islamic Republic has described its objectives as in alignment with those of the BRICS countries.

MNA/