European Union reacts to BRICS expansion

"European Union is not a member of BRICS, so this decision about enlarging the group is purely for the members of the BRICS, so we take note of this development," Stano told reporters on Thursday, United News of India reported.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that the BRICS member states agreed to admit Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia as new members.

The five current member states have reached a “consensus on the first phase of this expansion process” and have invited the six states to become new members of the BRICS group from January 1, 2024, he said at the group’s leader’s summit in Johannesburg.

According to reports published by Iranian media outlets, the 6 countries will join the BRICS group from January 1, 2024.

BRICS is made up of India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa. Heads of states of the group held their 15th annual summit in Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday, agreeing on mechanisms for considering new members and calling for the use of local currencies to facilitate trade.

MP/PR