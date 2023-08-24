Iranian, Indian FMs confer on Iran's BRICS membership

Amir-Abdollahian and Jaishankar also conferred on the bilateral relations between Tehran and New Delhi.

The BRICS Plus summit in South Africa and the issue on its agenda were among other topics discussed between the two top diplomats.

Amir-Abdollahian also hailed India's positive efforts in backing Iran's membership in the BRICS group.

The potential expansion of BRICS, known as BRICS +, aims to transform it into a geopolitical entity capable of challenging Western financial dominance.

More than 40 countries have expressed interest in joining BRICS, say South African officials, and 22 have formally asked to be admitted.

Iran is also among the countries that have formally applied for a BRICS membership.

Moves to expand the bloc and push its New Development Bank as an alternative to established multilateral lenders have raised concerns in the West as BRICS member nations are contemplating shifting their economic policies away from trade denominated in US dollars within the bloc.

MP/Spox. channel