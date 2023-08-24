Iran's BRICS membership to strengthen multilateralism

"We've traveled to South Africa with president Raeisi to participate in the BRICS Plus Summit," the top Iranian diplomat posted on X social media, formerly known as Twitter.

Considering Iran's membership in BRICS as a great success, Amir-Abdollahian stressed that this event will lead to the strengthening of multilateralism and can be a basis for pursuing the government's goals and developing its macro-strategies over implementing dynamic diplomacy.

Iran has officially become a member of the BRICS group of emerging economies, whose leaders are in Johannesburg, South Africa, to discuss the bloc’s expansion.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday that the BRICS member states agreed to admit Iran, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE and Saudi Arabia as new members.

According to reports published by Iranian media outlets, the 6 countries will join the BRICS group from January 1, 2024.

BRICS is made up of India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa. Heads of states of the group held their 15th annual summit in Johannesburg earlier on Wednesday, agreeing on mechanisms for considering new members and calling for the use of local currencies to facilitate trade.

