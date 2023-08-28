Russia reports of US drones flight over Crimean Peninsula

To prevent a possible violation of the border and counteract electronic intelligence, two Russian fighters deployed, resulting in US Air Force drones changing their flight direction and leaving reconnaissance areas, the Russian ministry said, according to Sputnik news agency.

MQ-9 Reaper and RQ-4 Global Hawk drones were detected flying towards the Russian border over the southwestern part of the Black Sea, the Russian defense ministry also said.

Two Russian air defense jets were scrambled to prevent a possible border violation. As a result, the drones left the area of aerial reconnaissance, the ministry adds.

MNA/PR