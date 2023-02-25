EU, Canada imposes new sanction package against Russia

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also announced that Ottawa has imposed a ban on the export to Russia of certain chemicals used in the production of electronics, TASS reported.

Canada imposed sanctions against 129 Russians, including members of the government, the military, representatives of the military-industrial sector, as well as 63 legal entities, including the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, ministers, employees of the presidential administration, the military and those involved in the production of artillery and weapons used in Ukraine.

As reported on the website of the Canadian Foreign Ministry, a number of Russian enterprises and government agencies have been added to the sanctions lists, in particular the United Russia party, the Main Directorate for Special Programs of the President of the Russian Federation, the State Duma, the Federation Council, the Federal Service of Financial Monitoring, Rosneftegaz, Uralvagonzavod, the United Machinery Group.

Canada imposed sanctions on the main shareholder of Severstal Alexey Mordashov and his family members.

The sanctions list included the Soviet hockey player, president of the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHR) and State Duma deputy Vladislav Tretyak and the world's first female cosmonaut, State Duma deputy Valentina Tereshkova. Restrictions were also introduced against the world's second female cosmonaut, State Duma deputy Svetlana Savitskaya.

EU approves 10th package of Russia sanctions

The European Union, after hectic last-minute haggling, has approved a tenth package of Russia sanctions on the anniversary of Moscow's operation of Ukraine, the Swedish EU presidency said late on Friday.

"Together, the EU member states have imposed the most forceful and far-reaching sanctions ever to help Ukraine win the war," the presidency announced on Twitter.

The package includes tighter export restrictions regarding dual-use goods as well as measures against entities supporting the war, spreading propaganda or delivering drones used by Russia.

MNA/PR