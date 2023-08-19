  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on August 19

TEHRAN, Aug. 19 (MNA) – Mehr News Agency takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, August 19.

Kayhan:

IRGC biggest anti-terrorist org. in world

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Financial Times: Iran, US seeking to reduce tensions

Quds:

Iran close to peak of progress, Leader says 

Eskenas:

Stability returns to Iran's economy

Etemad:

Iran, Saudi Arabia confer on necessity of regional security

Abrar:

Saudi Arabia's view towards Iran's strategic

Aftab:

Leader terms IRGC unique phenomenon

Araman-e Melli:

Iran FM holds 90-minute meeting with Bin Salman

Arman-e Emrooz:

Diplomatic transformation in Jeddah

