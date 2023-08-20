  1. Politics
Aug 20, 2023, 12:45 PM

Looking forward to meeting Iranian President: Indian PM

Looking forward to meeting Iranian President: Indian PM

TEHRAN, Aug. 20 (MNA) – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he looked forward to meeting Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit scheduled to be held from August 22-24.

The two leaders had spoken over the phone on Friday and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including realizing the full potential of Chabahar Port.

Modi said in a post on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, ''Pleased to speak to Iranian President H.E. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi yesterday.”

He added, “We discussed strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation, including realizing the full potential of Chabahar Port.”

“Look forward to meeting President Raisi in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit,” he noted.

AMK/PR

News Code 204860

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News