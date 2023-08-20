Looking forward to meeting Iranian President: Indian PM

The two leaders had spoken over the phone on Friday and discussed a range of bilateral issues, including realizing the full potential of Chabahar Port.

Modi said in a post on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, ''Pleased to speak to Iranian President H.E. Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi yesterday.”

He added, “We discussed strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation, including realizing the full potential of Chabahar Port.”

“Look forward to meeting President Raisi in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit,” he noted.

AMK/PR