Raeisi due in Johannesburg to attend BRICS summit

The Iranian president is paying a visit to Johannesburg at the official invitation of his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa.

During his visit to South Africa, President Raeisi is set to deliver a speech at the BRICS Plus meeting and also hold meetings with several foreign leaders participating in the event.

In a post published on X social media on Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he looked forward to meeting the Iranian President in South Africa on the sidelines of the BRICS summit scheduled to be held from August 22-24.

BRICS is comprised of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The group’s members host around half of the world’s population besides representing one-fifth of the global economy.

Iran is among more than a dozen countries that seek membership in the bloc and has submitted a formal application to join the body. The Islamic Republic has described its objectives as in alignment with those of the BRICS countries.

