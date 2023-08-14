Economic, regional connectivity mutual agenda of Iran, India

"Congrats on 76 years of Independence to brotherly & friendly nation & govt of India & my colleague Subrahmanyam Jaishankar," Amir-Abdollahian wrote on his official account on X social media.

"Independence is a key factor characterizing strategic policy of Iran and India Devt. all-out ties, incl. economic & regional connectivity is the mutual agenda of two nations," the Iranian top diplomat said.

Independence Day is celebrated annually on 15 August as a public holiday in India commemorating the nation's independence from the United Kingdom on 15 August 1947, the day when the provisions of the Indian Independence Act, which transferred legislative sovereignty to the Indian Constituent Assembly, came into effect.

RHM/