Iran FM hopes for finalization of Chabahar deal with India

Iraj Elahi, the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India, met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday evening and presented a report on the latest state of relations between Iran and India and the holding of a joint economic commission between the two countries in the future.

In the meeting, Amir-Abdollahian highlighted the important place of India in the "Look to the East" approach adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran and emphasized the need to speed up the implementation of joint projects and expand bilateral economic relations.

The top Iranian diplomat called India an important and active member of the International North-South Corridor, which crosses Iran as its main part and expressed his satisfaction with the recent progress in the negotiations between the two countries regarding the Chabahar port project.

He also expressed hope that the final agreement on Chabahar will be signed in the near future.

Expressing gratitude for India's support in completing the membership of the Islamic Republic of Iran in BRICS, Amir-Abdollahian further expressed hope that economic cooperation between the two countries will be further developed within the framework of BRICS.

