Iran ready to declare visa-free regime with Russia: envoy

Iranian authorities are currently working on this issue, according to him.

Back in February, Kazem Jalali said during a press conference that Moscow and Tehran may agree on the introduction of a visa-free regime in 2023, adding that Iran is currently waiting for Moscow’s response on this issue.

"We as the Islamic Republic of Iran agree to cancel visas between the two countries. And we have even made steps on this issue on our side. We are waiting for Russian officials’ opinions. Should Russia, just like we did, state its readiness, we could have declared a visa-free regime within a short time span," the Iranian diplomat noted.

Tehran also offered Moscow to begin this process by withdrawing visas for businessmen and drivers, "who play an important role in the development of trade," he said.

MP/Sputnik channel