Sep 5, 2023, 6:20 PM

Iran, China confer on accelerating visa process for Iranians

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Tehran and Beijing stressed speeding up the issuance of visas to Iranian applicants.

In a meeting with the Chinese consul at the Embassy of China in Tehran, the head of the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s department of passport and visa highlighted the need for the accelerated process of giving visas to the Iranian citizens.

Referring to the increase in economic, commercial and student relations between the two countries, he assessed the facilitation and acceleration of the issuance of Chinese visas in line with the goal of strengthening the all-round cooperation between the two countries.

The consul of China in Tehran, for his part, emphasized the efforts of the Chinese Embassy to speed up the issuance of visas, calling on the visa applicants to register their requests on the website and e-mail of the Chinese Embassy and refrain from paying any extra money on the visa fee to the intermediaries who claim to set the time earlier than the embassy's normal routine.

