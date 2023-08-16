Iran calls for formation of inclusive govt. in Afghanistan

The top diplomat made the remarks in Tehran on Tuesday, meeting with Tariq Ali Bakheet, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC)'s special envoy on Afghanistan.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, which enjoys 900 kilometers (559 miles) of common border with Afghanistan, addresses the [Central Asian] country's developments with diligence and sensitivity," Amir-Abdollahian said.

"Iran considers the means of Afghanistan's exit from the current situation to consist of the formation of an inclusive government that is joined by all of the country's ethnic and religious groups," he added.

The Taliban stormed back to power in August 2021 after making sweeping advances across the country, which triggered a messy withdrawal by the United States-led foreign forces as well as the rapid collapse of the country's security forces.

The US invaded Afghanistan in October 2001 following the September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, despite the fact that no Afghan national was involved in the attacks. Hundreds of thousands of Afghans died in the US war of aggression on the country.

Iran has, on repeated occasions, called for the formation of a representative government in Afghanistan. Back in May, the Iranian foreign minister clarified that Tehran did not recognize the ruling faction in Kabul.

Amir-Abdollahian also called for the intensification of efforts aimed at the resolution of existing livelihood and humanitarian problems that face the Afghan people.

He also called for the provision of international aid for the Afghan refugees in Iran, whose number amounts to millions.

The OIC official, for his part, considered the Islamic Republic's role in Afghanistan to be very important and constructive.

He also submitted a report detailing his efforts as the organization's representative for Afghanistan.

MNA/PressTV