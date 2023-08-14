  1. Iran
Aug 14, 2023, 10:46 PM

Death toll in Shah Cheragh terror attack rises to two

Death toll in Shah Cheragh terror attack rises to two

TEHRAN, Aug. 14 (MNA) – One of the eight people injured in the Sunday terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh holy mosque in Shiraz succumbed to his injuries on Monday, bringing the death toll to two.

The prosecutor general of Fars Province Kazem Mousavi told Iranian media that another victim of the terrorist incident by the name of Mohammad Jahangiri succumbed to his wounds on Monday evening, bringing the total number of the martyred in the Shah Cheragh Shrine (mosque) terrorist attack on Sunday in Shiraz to two.

At least one person was killed and eight others were injured in an armed terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz on Sunday evening.

One of those injured in the attack was in critical condition last night.

The Iranian security forces announced on Monday that several suspects were detained for possible links with the terrorist who was captured alive at the scene of the crime yesterday.

ISIL terror group has reportedly claimed responsibility for the atatck.

MNA

News Code 204618

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News