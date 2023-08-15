China condemns terrorist attack at Iran's Shah Cheragh 

Reacting to the terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine on Sunday afternoon, the spokesman of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Wang Wenbin condemned the crime and expressed his country's opposition to any form of terrorism.

He further emphasized that Beijing firmly supports the Iranian people and government in the fight against terrorists, as well as in maintaining peace and stability in this country.

Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin also condemned the terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine, extending condolences to the families of the attacks' martyrs and wishing a speedy recovery for the injured.

Stating that Tajikistan is ready to cooperate with the relevant entities of the friendly and brotherly country of Iran, the top Tajik diplomat stressed that this terrorist act will not affect the relations between Tajikistan and Iran.

Later on Tuesday, Jordan's Foreign Ministry also expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine which resulted in the martyrdom and wounding of several people.

Issuing a statement, the Jordanian foreign ministry emphasized Jordan's firm stance based on rejecting violence and terrorism regardless of the motives and reasons.

The ministry expressed condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the Iranian government and nation, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured ones.

The Japanese embassy in Tehran also reacted to the terrorist attack in a post on X social media, formerly known as Twitter.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life in Shah Cheragh Shrine in #Shiraz City on August 13. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack. The attack against innocent civilians is unacceptable for any reason. We express our heartfelt condolences to the victims and the bereaved families and pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured," the embassy wrote.

On Sunday, a terrorist went on a shooting spree at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year. On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

The terrorist later died of his wounds in hospital.

SD/FNA14020524000510/14020524000411