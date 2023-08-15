Condemnations pour in 2nd terror attack in Iran’s Shiraz

Reacting to the terrorist act on Monday, Secretary General of the United Nations António Guterres strongly condemned the Sunday attack on the holy site, which was the second of its kind in the last 10 months, his spokesman told reporters.

"Acts targeting religious sites, [and] places of worship are abhorrent," Stéphane Dujarric said.

The UN chief emphasized that the perpetrators of the criminal act against civilians, who were exercising their right to practice their religion freely, should be brought to justice, he added.

According to the spokesman, Guterres conveyed his "deepest" condolences to the bereaved families and the Iranian people, wishing a speedy recovery for those injured.

Russia strongly condemns terror attack in Iran

Russia strongly condemns the terror attack on Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran and is set to expand anti-terrorist cooperation with the Iranian partners, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The Russian side strongly condemns the barbaric terror attack and expressed sincere compassion with the families whose relatives have faced this tragedy. We hope that those responsible for this crime will be punished," it said.

According to the ministry, there were no Russian citizens among those hurt. "We reaffirm our readiness to further cooperation with our Iranian partners in fighting terrorism," the ministry stressed.

Syria decries terrorist act on Iran's Shah Cheragh shrine

Syria also on Monday denounced the act of terror against innocent citizens at the Shah Cheragh shrine

The attack carried out by terrorists backed by international parties was aimed at destabilizing security in Iran, Syria's official news agency SANA quoted an unnamed source at the Foreign and Expatriates Ministry as saying.

The ministry added that the criminal act was humanly and morally unacceptable, urging "all parties involved to stop their support for such deeds."

Iraq censures Shiraz attack, supports global anti-terror efforts

Iraq's Foreign Ministry, for its part, condemned the terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

The ministry issued a statement, reiterating Iraq's rejection of terrorism in all its forms and adding that the country stands with the international community in the efforts to confront terrorism.

Iraq supports all positive steps aimed at eliminating extremism and violence, it added.

"We share the pain of grief of the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran in these times, and we offer our sincere heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathy," the ministry said.

Qatar opposes violence, terrorism: Foreign Ministry

In a statement on Monday, Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine.

It said Doha's firm stance is based on rejecting violence and terrorism regardless of the motives and reasons.

The ministry expressed Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims and to the Iranian government and people, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

Turkey strongly condemns terrorist attack in Shah Cheragh

In a statement, Turkey's foreign ministry strongly condemned the act of terrorism in the holy shrine of Shah Cheragh. The statement has also offered condolences to the friendly and brotherly Iranian government and people over the loss of lives in the heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

UAE condemns terrorist attack on religious shrine in Shiraz, Iran

The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted a religious shrine in the city of Shiraz, Iran, which resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran and people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of this heinous crime, and its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.

On Sunday, a terrorist went on a shooting spree at the Shah Cheragh holy shrine, killing at least two people and injuring several others.

The ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

