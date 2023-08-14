UK envoy, France, EU react to Sun. terrorist attack in Iran

The UK ambassador to Tehran Simpon Shercliff took to X social networking website to write in Farsi Language that he was deeply saddened after he heard the news of "yesterday's events". He offered condolences to the families of the affected people in the attack.

Shercliff further condemned any acts of violence as unjustifiable, refusing to call the Shiraz incident a terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, France's foreign ministry posted a message of condolence in English Language on yesterday's terrorist attack in Iran's Shiraz also on X.

"France condemns yesterday’s terrorist attack on a religious shrine in #Shiraz, Iran, which had already experienced a previous attack on October 26 of last year. This latest attack left one person dead and several injured," the French diplomatic apparatus's post read.

Furthermore, the European Union foreign policy spokesman Peter Stano posted a message on X on Monday, writing "the EU firmly condemns the terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh Holy Shrine in Shiraz on Sunday. It is yet another example of terrorists targeting innocent civilians. The EU expresses condolences to the families of the victims."

At least one person was killed and eight others were injured in an armed terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz on Sunday evening.

One of those injured in the attack was in critical condition last night.

State media reported two terrorists were involved in the shooting, one of whom was immediately arrested while the other fled the scene and remained at large.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

MNA