Baku, Baghdad, Muscat condemn terrorist attack in Iran

"We strongly condemn the terror attack in Shiraz, that claimed the lives of innocent people. Azerbaijan suffered from terrorism and condemns all its forms and manifestations. We extend our condolences to families of the victims of this attack, the government, and the people of Iran," the ministry said on X social media.

Separately, the Iraqi foreign ministry also emphasized in a statement that Baghdad rejects any terrorist act in any form and format and will accompany the international community in the fight against terrorism.

The ministry also expressed its sympathy to the people and government of Iran over this terrorist incident.

Oman's Foreign Ministry also expressed its condemnation in a statement, saying that Oman's policy of condemning and expressing disgust against terrorism is consistent.

At least one person was killed and eight others were injured in an armed terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh shrine in Iran’s southern city of Shiraz on Sunday evening.

One of those injured in the attack was in critical condition last night.

State media reported two terrorists were involved in the shooting, one of whom was immediately arrested while the other fled the scene and remained at large.

The ISIL terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the deadly assault.

The Shah Cheragh shrine in Shiraz was the scene of a similar attack by armed terrorists last year.

On October 26, 2022, an armed terrorist barged into the shrine, killing 15 pilgrims, including women and children, and injuring dozens more before he was shot and injured by security forces.

RHM/FNA14020523000697