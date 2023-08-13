Iran crude oil output stands at 3.19 mn bpd

Javad Owji made the remarks in a meeting between heads of the executive bodies’ passive defense committees hosted by the Oil Ministry on Sunday.

He also said Iran’s oil exports set a new record every month.

Iran is currently producing 700,000 to 800,000 barrels of gas condensates per day, said the minister, adding that a single-day condensate export disorder could cause widespread disruption while condensate exports had been reduced to 7,000 barrels a day during the previous administration.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Owji said not a single cent of revenues earned from oil and gas condensate exports has been blocked since the incumbent administration took over.

SKH/SHANA