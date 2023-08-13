  1. Economy
Iran crude oil output stands at 3.19 mn bpd

TEHRAN, Aug. 13 (MNA) – Iran’s crude oil production now stands at 3.19 million barrels per day (bpd), the Iranian oil minister said, adding the over production will rise to 3.3 million bpd within the next 10 days.

Javad Owji made the remarks in a meeting between heads of the executive bodies’ passive defense committees hosted by the Oil Ministry on Sunday. 

He also said Iran’s oil exports set a new record every month.

Iran is currently producing 700,000 to 800,000 barrels of gas condensates per day, said the minister, adding that a single-day condensate export disorder could cause widespread disruption while condensate exports had been reduced to 7,000 barrels a day during the previous administration.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Owji said not a single cent of revenues earned from oil and gas condensate exports has been blocked since the incumbent administration took over.

