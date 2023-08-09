  1. Economy
Iran daily oil output to rise to 3.5mn by summer end: NIOC

TEHRAN, Aug. 09 (MNA) – Iran's crude production will rise to 3.5 million barrels per day (bpd) by September 22, 2023, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said Wednesday.

Mohsen Khojastehmehr made the remarks when he was speaking to reporters on the occasion of the National Journalists' day. 

Stating that Iran produced 2.2 million barrels of oil per day when the incumbent government under President Ebrahim Raeisi took office in August 2021, he said that by next week, 150,000 barrels of oil from onshore and offshore fields will be added to the production of export oil. 

The Iranian official hailed Iran's huge progress despite sanctions, adding that by the end of the summer in the Iranian calendar(September 22), the oil output will increase 3.5 million bpd. 

He also announced that since the beginning of the incumbent government, Iran's oil exports have doubled. 

