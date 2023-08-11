Iran unveils first exportable gasoline catalyst

The catalyst made by Iranian company Exir Novin Farayand Asia (ENFA) was unveiled in a ceremony attended by the Deputy Oil Minister and Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Jalil Salari.

The deputy oil minister said the country now prides itself on becoming self-sufficient in producing catalysts, petrochemicals, and oil equipment despite [sanctions and] threats.

“Furthermore, we have managed to participate in extraterritorial projects, transfer our technical know-how and export homegrown equipment in catalyst and petrochemical sectors, and offer our competitive and standard products at international events,” boasted the NIORDC CEO, the oil ministry's news service SHANA reported.

The incumbent government’s diplomacy has worked, as it has helped Iran boost its crude oil exports, transfer its technologies to other countries, and sign memorandums of understanding (MoUs) with them”.

MNA/PR