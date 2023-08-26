  1. Economy
Aug 26, 2023, 6:27 PM

Iran oil minister:

Dozens of incomplete projects put into op. in Raeisi adm.

TEHRAN, Aug. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian oil minister said that 33 incomplete oil projects with an investment of $12 billion were inaugurated last year while 67 other unfinished projects worth $15 billion are planned to come on stream by yearend.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Javad Owji considered oil production as one of the most significant achievements of the incumbent Ebrahim Raeisi government. 

Stating that oil production in the incumbent government has reached 3.3 million barrels, he further mentioned that according to the target plans, it is projected to reach 3.4 million barrels by the end of summer. 

"In 1401 (March 21, 2021-2022), 33 half-finished projects with an investment of nearly 12 billion dollars were put into operation," the minister said

He added that according to the planning carried out by the oil ministry for this year of 1402 (starting from March 21, 2023), approximately 67 projects worth $15 billion are expected to be put into operation by yearend.

One of these projects is Phase 11 of South Pars, which will be inaugurated next week in the presence of President Raeisi, he noted. 

