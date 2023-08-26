Dozens of incomplete projects put into op. in Raeisi adm.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Javad Owji considered oil production as one of the most significant achievements of the incumbent Ebrahim Raeisi government.

Stating that oil production in the incumbent government has reached 3.3 million barrels, he further mentioned that according to the target plans, it is projected to reach 3.4 million barrels by the end of summer.

"In 1401 (March 21, 2021-2022), 33 half-finished projects with an investment of nearly 12 billion dollars were put into operation," the minister said

He added that according to the planning carried out by the oil ministry for this year of 1402 (starting from March 21, 2023), approximately 67 projects worth $15 billion are expected to be put into operation by yearend.

One of these projects is Phase 11 of South Pars, which will be inaugurated next week in the presence of President Raeisi, he noted.

