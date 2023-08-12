Fire-hit LPG tanker in Persian Gulf successfully contained

Akbar Pourat said on Saturday that the oil tanker fire carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was completely contained early morning with round-the-clock efforts.

The fire had started at 15:30 local time (1200 GMT) on Thursday in the engine room of the Panama-flagged tanker called White Pearl, which was carrying 40,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Director of Assaluyeh Ports and Maritime Organization Emran Moradpour Tayebi said that upon the ship captain's request for help, Iranian rescue and firefighting vessels were sent to the scene and managed to save the crew, IRIB reported.

The fire, which had spread to other parts of the ship, was extinguished by Iranian rescue teams, the official added.

In separate remarks, Director General of Bushehr Province Ports and Maritime Organization Mohammad Shakibinasab said the vessel's 22 crew members are in good health.

