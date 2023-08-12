  1. Iran
Aug 12, 2023, 3:50 PM

Fire-hit LPG tanker in Persian Gulf successfully contained

Fire-hit LPG tanker in Persian Gulf successfully contained

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – The political, security, and social deputy of Bushehr Governor has said that the Iranian rescue teams have successfully contained the fire-hit LPG tanker in the southern Iranian port city of Assaluyeh in Bushehr province.

Akbar Pourat said on Saturday that the oil tanker fire carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) was completely contained early morning with round-the-clock efforts.

The fire had started at 15:30 local time (1200 GMT) on Thursday in the engine room of the Panama-flagged tanker called White Pearl, which was carrying 40,000 tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Director of Assaluyeh Ports and Maritime Organization Emran Moradpour Tayebi said that upon the ship captain's request for help, Iranian rescue and firefighting vessels were sent to the scene and managed to save the crew, IRIB reported.

The fire, which had spread to other parts of the ship, was extinguished by Iranian rescue teams, the official added.

In separate remarks, Director General of Bushehr Province Ports and Maritime Organization Mohammad Shakibinasab said the vessel's 22 crew members are in good health.

AMK/TNA2939334

News Code 204468

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News