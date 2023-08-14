Iran starts gas extraction from Phase 11 of South Pars

It has been several years that foreign companies have been trying to extract gas from South Pars' phase 11 but they couldn't manage to do so, Beijinejad wrote on X social media.

Now that two years have passed since the 13th Iranian government took office, the gas extraction from the area started with the participation of Iranian domestic companies, according to him.

In early August, the Iranian oil minister said that Phase 11 of South Pars would be put into operation in the weeks ahead with a daily production capacity of 12 to 15 million cubic meters.

