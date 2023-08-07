Iran, Russia reach agreements on energy hub: NIGC chief

"Russia has proposed setting up an energy hub between Tehran and Moscow," Majid Chegini said, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

He added that "agreements have been made in this regard and expert-level talks are still ongoing between officials of the two countries."

Chegini also said that Iran held constructive talks with countries such as Oman, Russia and Pakistan in the field of gas trade and that some European countries are also requesting to import gas from Iran.

On July 5, on the sidelines of the 8th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji noted that Tehran positively assesses the negotiations with Moscow on the creation of a gas hub in the republic.

Earlier, Owji said that Iran, with the participation of Russia, Qatar and Turkmenistan, plans to create a gas hub in the Asaluyeh industrial area, located in Bushehr province on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak noted that Russia and Iran are discussing the possibility of creating an electronic gas trading platform in southern Iran. To implement this idea, it is necessary to attract partners and suppliers, find sources of supplies, one of which may be Iranian gas produced with the participation of Russian companies.

SKH/PR