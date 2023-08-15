  1. Economy
Iran exports first liquefied gas from Abadan Refinery

TEHRAN, Aug. 15 (MNA) – The first shipment of liquefied gas after 110 years was exported from the Abadan refinery wharf in southwest Iran, on Tuesday.

Hakim Ghayyem, the managing director of the Abadan Oil Refining Company made the announcement on Tuesday. 

He added that today 2,000 tons of liquefied gas (LPG) were loaded to the destination despite the fact the country is under tough sanctions.

Abadan Oil Refinery's CEO further also noted that they have planned to dispatch a ship loaded with LPG every two weeks and in the next step every week.

Abadan Oil Refining Company produces 25% of the country's oil-related products.

