Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 12

Arman-e Melli:
Oman trying to recover Iran-Saudi Arabia relations
Asia:
US, S. Korea to cooperate on Iran's funds frozen in Seoul
Aftab:
Guided instability in Afghanistan
Ebtekar:
Leader thanks Palestinian refugees for their recent message
Oman mediates regional disputes
Catastrophic consequences of US military mission
Etemad:
Japan's readiness to exploit the revival of Iran nuclear deal
Etela'at:
Iran’s extraction from South Pars gas field tops 1.8 tcm
Afghanistan shared borders with China falls to Taliban
Navy Cmdr.: Iranian hovercraft equipped with missile to be delivered to the Navy in December
Iran:
Leader thanks Palestinian refugees living in camps in Syria for their recent message
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Hidden goal of US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Kayhan:
Attack on two US military bases in Syria by 13 missiles
Japan seeking to strengthen relations with Tehran in Raeisi's term
