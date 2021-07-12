Headlines of Iran's Persian dailies on July 12

Arman-e Melli:

Oman trying to recover Iran-Saudi Arabia relations

Asia:

US, S. Korea to cooperate on Iran's funds frozen in Seoul

Aftab:

Guided instability in Afghanistan

Ebtekar:

Leader thanks Palestinian refugees for their recent message

Oman mediates regional disputes

Catastrophic consequences of US military mission

Etemad:

Japan's readiness to exploit the revival of Iran nuclear deal

Etela'at:

Iran’s extraction from South Pars gas field tops 1.8 tcm

Afghanistan shared borders with China falls to Taliban

Navy Cmdr.: Iranian hovercraft equipped with missile to be delivered to the Navy in December

Iran:

Leader thanks Palestinian refugees living in camps in Syria for their recent message

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Hidden goal of US withdrawal from Afghanistan

Kayhan:

Attack on two US military bases in Syria by 13 missiles

Japan seeking to strengthen relations with Tehran in Raeisi's term

