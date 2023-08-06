360-Degree mission of Iran navy contributed to Iran security

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei received the commander, crew, and families of the 86th Naval flotilla of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army on Sunday morning.

After 8 months of sailing around the globe, the 86th Flotilla of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Navy recently completed its historic 360-Degree mission of sailing more than 65,000 kilometers.

Addressing the forces of the 86th Naval flotilla of the Iran Army, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution said "What you did was a great honor."

Ayatollah Khamenei said what the flotilla did was a great accomplishment, which only a few navies in the world can do.

The mission of '360 degrees' was an exceptional mission that had not happened in the history of our country's seafaring, he said.

"Your presence in remote areas, in the farthest parts of the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, contributed to the country's security," Ayatollah Khamenei noted.

He further said, "You have shown that the sea belongs to everyone," stressing that the safety of shipping and maritime transport must be ensured for all countries.

Today, the Americans are attacking oil tankers, and helping maritime smuggling gangs, he said, criticizing that this is their big offense, this is done in the region.



RHM/FNA14020515000346