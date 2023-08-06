Iran women lose to Philippines at 2023 William Jones Cup

On the second day of the competition on Sunday, Iran faced Philippines and lost the match 64-60.

Earlier on Saturday, Iran lost to South Korea 87-44.

Chinese Taipei (the host), Japan and the team B of Chinese Taipei are the other teams Iran will face in the coming days, respectively.

The 42nd edition of William Jones Cup is being held with matches in the women’s division between August 5 and 9. The teams include Chinese Taipei (Blue), Chinese Taipei (White), Japan, South Korea, Philippines, and Iran.

Taking place between August 12 and 20, the men’s division features the local teams, as well as counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Philippines, UAE, Qatar, Iran, and USA.

SKH/IRN85190925