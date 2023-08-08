Iran women lose to Japan at 2023 William Jones Cup

In their fourth match of the competition on Tuesday, Iran faced a Japanese club and lost the match 59-26.

Iran had previously lost to South Korea, Philippines and Chinese Taipei-A.

The Iranian women will face Chinese Taipei-B on Wednesday.

The 42nd edition of William Jones Cup is being held with matches in the women’s division between August 5 and 9. The teams include Chinese Taipei (Blue), Chinese Taipei (White), Japan, South Korea, Philippines, and Iran.

Taking place between August 12 and 20, the men’s division features the local teams, as well as counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Philippines, UAE, Qatar, Iran, and USA.

