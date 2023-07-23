  1. Sports
Iran beats Jordan’s women’s basketball team twice in friendly

TEHRAN, Jul. 23 (MNA) – Iran's national women's basketball team faced Jordan for the second time and won 57-54 in a friendly match on Sunday.

Led by Greek basketball coach Eleni Kapogianni, the Iranian national women's basketball team played a second friendly match against the national team of Jordan late on Saturday and narrowly won the match.

Earlier, Iran's national women's basketball team defeated Jordan 71-45 in the first friendly match.

The Iranian team, which have been holding their overseas camp in Jordan as it prepares for the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division B, a tournament planned for 13-19 August 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

