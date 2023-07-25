Iran defeats Jordan’s women’s basketball team in friendly

The Iranian women's basketball team held their overseas camp in Jordan as it prepares for the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division B, a tournament planned for 13-19 August 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Led by Greek basketball coach Eleni Kapogianni, the Iranian national women's basketball team played a third friendly match against the national team of Jordan early on Monday and won the match.

Earlier, Iran's national women's basketball team defeated Jordan 71-45 in the first and 57-54 in the second friendly matches.

The Iranian women's national basketball team will face Malaysia on August 13, then they will compete with Magnolia and Indonesia on August 14, and 15 respectively at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division B.

AMK/IRIB3925420