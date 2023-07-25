  1. Sports
Jul 25, 2023, 12:30 PM

Iran defeats Jordan’s women’s basketball team in friendly

Iran defeats Jordan’s women’s basketball team in friendly

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iran's national women's basketball team faced Jordan for the third time and won 62-55 in a friendly match on Monday.

The Iranian women's basketball team held their overseas camp in Jordan as it prepares for the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division B, a tournament planned for 13-19 August 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Led by Greek basketball coach Eleni Kapogianni, the Iranian national women's basketball team played a third friendly match against the national team of Jordan early on Monday and won the match.

Earlier, Iran's national women's basketball team defeated Jordan 71-45 in the first and 57-54 in the second friendly matches.

The Iranian women's national basketball team will face Malaysia on August 13, then they will compete with Magnolia and Indonesia on August 14, and 15 respectively at the FIBA Women's Asia Cup 2023 Division B.

AMK/IRIB3925420

News Code 203745

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News