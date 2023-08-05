Iran women lose to South Korea at 2023 William Jones Cup

On the first day of the competition on Saturday, Iran faced South Korea and lost the match 87-44.

In the next game, Iran will face the Philippines on Sunday. Chinese Taipei (the host), Japan and the team B of Chinese Taipei are the other teams Iran will face in the coming days, respectively.

The 42nd edition of William Jones Cup is being held with matches in the women’s division between August 5 and 9. The teams include Chinese Taipei (Blue), Chinese Taipei (White), Japan, South Korea, Philippines, and Iran.

Taking place between August 12 and 20, the men’s division features the local teams, as well as counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Philippines, UAE, Qatar, Iran, and USA.

