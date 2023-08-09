Iran beaten by Chinese Taipei-B at William Jones Cup

In their fifth match of the competition on Wednesday, Iran faced Chinese Taipei-B and lost the match 74-64.

Iran had previously lost to South Korea, the Philippines and Chinese Taipei-A and Japan.

The 42nd edition of the William Jones Cup is being held with matches in the women’s division between August 5 and 9. The teams include Chinese Taipei-A, Chinese Taipei-B, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, and Iran.

Taking place between August 12 and 20, the men’s division features the local teams, as well as counterparts from Japan, South Korea, Philippines, UAE, Qatar, Iran, and the US.

The Iranian women will travel to Bangkok, Thailand to take part in the 2023 FIBA Women's Asia Cup Division B, which will kick off on August 13.

SKH