Iranian basketball referee to adjudicate in Asian Games

According to the public relations department of the Iranian Basketball Federation, Mohammad Rajabi, the international basketball referee, will officiate the basketball matches of the Hangzhou Asian Games at the invitation of FIBA Asia.

According to the federation's report, Iranian basketball referees have successfully participated in international events over the past year and a half.

The 19th Asian Games is scheduled to be held from 23 September to 8 October 2023 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China.

