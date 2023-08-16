Iran team B defeated by Philippines at 2023 William Jones Cup

The Philippines’ team defeated the Iran B basketball team 98-90 at the Taipei Heping Gymnasium in Chinese Taipei.

E-Painters’ Ange Kouame scored 20 points, 9 rebounds, 4 blocks, and 4 assists, while Andrei Caracut finished with 19 points.

Iran’s Amirhossein Azari put up 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists, while Alireza Sharifi and Amirhossein Yazarloo added 15 points apiece.

Iran B defeated Qatar 69-63 in their opening match and fell short to Korean team Anyang KGC 84-72 and China Taipei’s Republic of China Blue 80-63.

Iran B is scheduled to meet Japan U22, UC Irvine Anteaters, the UAE, and the Republic of China White in the following days.

TM/TT