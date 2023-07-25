Zionist regime has a hand in Qur'an desecration in Europe

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kan'ani once again condemned recent cases of Qur'an desecration in Sweden and Denmark, saying that the Zionist regime seems to be playing a part in those insults to Islamic sanctities.

In a post on his Twitter account, Kan'ani blamed the Zionist regime for having a hand in cases of the holy Qur'an sacrilege in Denmark and Sweden.

Meanwhile, the spokesman said that the fact that the Zionist Israeli regime has played a role in the shameful actions does not necessarily mean that those European states should not be blamed for what has happened in their countries.

He stressed that rather, those European governments have to be held to account for facilitating those insults against Islamic sanctities.

"Those governments should not sacrifice their interests, reputation and dignity for the sake of the Zionist regime's interests," he further went on to advise Denmark and Sweden governments.

MNA