Iran held talks with different states on joint power plants

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks in a meeting with members of the energy commission in the Iranian Parliament.

Referring to the meeting of nuclear industry experts with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei, Eslami said that the Leader described the nuclear exhibition as pleasing and encouraging.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized the impact of the nuclear industry on people's lives and its international credibility.

Despite all the threats, terrors, sanctions, and pressures, the self-confidence of Iranian nuclear scientists has not been harmed, the Leader said, according to Eslami.

The 20-year document of the Iran Atomic Energy Organization paves the way for realizing the goal of the country's nuclear industry, he also said.

Saying that Iran has held negotiations with different countries to carry out some joint work on the construction of power plants, he said that supplying fuel for small-scale power plants was another measure taken in this regard.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he said that last year, AEOI registered 159 scientific, technological, and industrial achievements, which is considered a big event.

