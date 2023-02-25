Iran building 2000 MW nuclear power plant to defy sanctions

Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami said on Friday that the Karun nuclear power plant in Darkhovein District in the Shadegan County of the southwestern province of Khuzestan will produce 300 megawatts of electricity in the preliminary phase.

He said the AEOI will simultaneously follow other phases with the purpose of making utmost use of the capacity made in the Darkhovein District.

"Enemies tried to break our will through sanctions and did not cooperate with us regarding the construction of nuclear power plant even after many years," the Iranian nuclear chief said. However, he said, the organization developed the project by relying on domestic capabilities, Press TV reported.

In December, Eslami inaugurated the construction operation of Karun, saying the government is moving towards the production of low-cost energy and fuel and the development of nuclear power plants is on the agenda of the AEOI.

According to reports, the power plant is of a pressurized water reactor (PWR) type and, with the capacity of producing 300 megawatts of electricity, it is to be built on a land of approximately 50 hectares in the vicinity of the Karun River.

In recent years, Iranian scientists have made remarkable progress in the field of peaceful nuclear technology despite the tough sanctions imposed by the West.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami said global arrogance has imposed sanctions in the atomic energy sector since the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran to hinder the country's nuclear technology progress. He said the AEOI has in recent years decided to pursue the construction of a 360-megawatt power plant which was registered by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). Foreign firms had plans to design and build it but it was not implemented due to sanctions against Iran, he said.

MNA/PR