Iran ready to export heavy water derivatives: AEOI chief

Mohammad Eslami made the remarks while speaking in an interview with national Iranian TV on Tuesday.

Iran has achieved a combination of laser and biotechnology with the help of heavy water derivatives used for deuterium drugs, he said adding that it can now expand this technology and production.

According to Eslami, only two or three countries are active in the most upgraded achievements of heavy water and Iran, as one of them, is ready to export the derivative to other countries.

