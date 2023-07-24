Iran's uranium reserves much larger than previous estimates

Mohammad Eslami said on Sunday that currently eight uranium mines are operating in the country.

“Our uranium reserves in the country now exceed the previous estimates. We are currently operating eight mines, and six more mines are planned to come on stream by the end of the [Iranian calendar] year [which concludes on March 20, 2024],” he said.

He added that over the past year and a half, they have located and run several mines to complete the nuclear fuel chain.

Eslami further said that the extraction of uranium ore from mines and its process through the heap leaching method greatly benefits the chain of valuable elements.

“The AEOI has drawn up and compiled a 20-year perspective plan to pave the way to attain Iran’s nuclear industry objectives,” he added.

Eslami said thanks to the plan, the agency has a proper understanding of the path ahead both at national and international levels and is moving forward with a viable strategy.

MNA/PressTV