Iranian men's karate kumite team crowned in Asia again

The Iranian team took on the Kazakhstan team in the final of the 19th Asian Karate Championship Melaka held in Malaysia on July 21-23 and beat the Kazakh team 3-0 to become the Asian champions for the ninth time.

Iran's national team had deflated the teams of Saudi Arabia, Iraq and Jordan to advance to the final match.

The Iranian team kumite team has won 9 gold medals, 6 silver medals and 4 bronze medals in the Asian Championships so far.

Earlier today, the Iranian women's karate Kumite team became runner-up by winning the silver medal with a 2-0 win in the final match against Vietnam in the same competition.

Kumite is one of the three main sections of karate training, along with kata and kihon. Kumite is the part of karate in which a person trains against an adversary.

Also, earlier on Sunday, the Iranian men’s Kata team came third in the same competition to win the bronze medal.

Moreover, on Saturday, the Iranian para-Karate team became champions in the same event to bag the gold medal.

