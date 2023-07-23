Iran men’s team Kata grabs bronze in Malaysia

Iranian men’s team kata is comprised of Milad Farazmehr, Abolfazl Sharjerdi, and Ali Zand.

Earlier on Saturday, the Iranian athletes became champions at the 2nd Asian Para-Karate Championship after winning four gold medals and one bronze medal out of six opportunities.

The event comprises 17 categories in the senior competition and seven categories in the Para-Karate event.

Nearly 400 athletes from 31 countries have registered to participate in the event underway in Melaka, Malaysia from July 21-23.

