Jul 22, 2023, 4:15 PM

China sends dozens of warplanes towards Taiwan

TEHRAN, Jul. 22 (MNA) – China sent dozens of warplanes towards Taiwan, said the island's defense ministry on Saturday.

The Chinese military planes entered Taiwan's air defense identification zone days before Taiwan is set to conduct military exercises, DW reported on Saturday.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) sent a forceful flight of 37 aircrafts and seven navy vessels between Friday and Saturday, the Taiwanese defense ministry said in a statement.

Among these were J-10 and J-16 fighter jets as well as H-6 bombers.

The Taiwan defense ministry detected that 22 of these warplanes had entered the island's air defense identification zone and had crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait which is an unofficial boundary between China and Taiwan.

Taiwan is due to hold the annual Han Kaung exercise next week

Beijing regards Taiwan as part of its mainland territory.

In recent years, China has shown its displeasure at several political activities in Taiwan by sending military planes toward the island.

