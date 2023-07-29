US announces $345 million military assistance for Taiwan

The White House on Friday unveiled the aid package of "defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan."

According to an unnamed US official, the US military assistance would feature intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment and small arms munitions.

The US Congress has authorized President Joe Biden to draw aid for Taiwan from American military stocks like it has provided large quantities of weapons to Ukraine.

Beijing views Chinese Taipei as an inseparable part of China, repeatedly warming Washington against unwise provocations in this regard.

China has previously warned Washington that providing the self-ruled island with advanced weaponry would breach Chinese sovereignty and do “severe damage” to bilateral relations.

The United States does not recognize Taiwan as a country and officially supports the "One China" policy but regularly oversteps its own principles.

Taiwan has said that in recent years Chinese aircraft cross the island's airspace, often in the southwestern part of its air defense identification zone on an almost daily basis.

Despite the sales of military hardware and repeated visits to Taipei by US officials and congressional lawmakers, Beijing's top brass says it will keep working for peaceful unification with Taiwan, with the "most sincere and utmost efforts.”

MNA/PR