Chinese embassy reacts to US weapon shipping to Taiwan

"China decisively opposed military ties between the US and Taiwan, as well as arms shipments. This position is unambiguous and unchanged," Pengyu told TASS.

"The US must adhere to the ‘one China’ policy and to stop shipping weapons to Taiwan, to stop creating new [complicating\ factors that can lead to tensions in the Taiwan Strait, and to stop threatening peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the spokesman added.

The United States has announced a $345 million military aid package for Taiwan, despite Beijing's strong disproval of Washington's relationship with the island.

The White House on Friday unveiled the aid package of "defense articles and services of the Department of Defense, and military education and training, to provide assistance to Taiwan." According to an unnamed US official, the US military assistance would feature intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance equipment, and small arms munitions.

Beijing views Chinese Taipei as an inseparable part of China, repeatedly warming Washington against unwise provocations in this regard.

China has previously warned Washington that providing the self-ruled island with advanced weaponry would breach Chinese sovereignty and do “severe damage” to bilateral relations.

The United States does not recognize Taiwan as a country and officially supports the "One China" policy but regularly oversteps its own principles.

Taiwan has said that in recent years Chinese aircraft cross the island's airspace, often in the southwestern part of its air defense identification zone on an almost daily basis.

Despite the sales of military hardware and repeated visits to Taipei by US officials and congressional lawmakers, Beijing's top brass says it will keep working for peaceful unification with Taiwan, with the "most sincere and utmost efforts.”

MP/PR