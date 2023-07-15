  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jul 15, 2023, 11:45 AM

China says ready to work with S Korea to restore mutual trust

China says ready to work with S Korea to restore mutual trust

TEHRAN, Jul. 15 (MNA) – The current state of China-South Korea relations does not correspond to the interests of the two countries, and Beijing is ready to work with Seoul to strengthen cooperation and restore mutual trust, Wang Yi said.

On Friday, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Sputnik reported.

"We are ready to work with South Korea in the spirit of mutual respect to strengthen interaction, restore mutual trust, and help put the China-South Korea strategic partnership back on the right track of healthy and stable development," Wang said at the meeting with Park, as quoted by the Chinese Ministry on Saturday.

The Chinese diplomat also noted that China-South Korea relations have recently faced a lot of challenges, which are not in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of the peoples of the two countries.

"Chinese-South Korean relations can and should have good, sustainable, and long-term development," Wang said.

He also expressed hope that Seoul will adhere to the "one China" principle on the Taiwan issue.

RHM/PR

News Code 203240
Marzieh Rahmani

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News