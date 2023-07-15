China says ready to work with S Korea to restore mutual trust

On Friday, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi met with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Sputnik reported.

"We are ready to work with South Korea in the spirit of mutual respect to strengthen interaction, restore mutual trust, and help put the China-South Korea strategic partnership back on the right track of healthy and stable development," Wang said at the meeting with Park, as quoted by the Chinese Ministry on Saturday.

The Chinese diplomat also noted that China-South Korea relations have recently faced a lot of challenges, which are not in line with the fundamental and long-term interests of the peoples of the two countries.

"Chinese-South Korean relations can and should have good, sustainable, and long-term development," Wang said.

He also expressed hope that Seoul will adhere to the "one China" principle on the Taiwan issue.

RHM/PR